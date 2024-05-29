Person killed in KLM airplane engine at Amsterdam airport just before departure

A person died at an Amsterdam airport after "ending up" in the engine of a departing airplane.

The victim was killed in the spinning turbine blades of a KLM passenger plane at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, Dutch flagship carrier KLM said in a statement on Wednesday. The flight, KL1341, was headed to Billund, Denmark.

"Sadly, this person has died," KLM said. The air carrier has not disclosed the identity of the victim or whether they were a passenger. USA TODAY has reached out for further information.

The airline evacuated the passengers and employees who witnessed the death, KLM added. The Royal Military Police are conducting an investigation into the cause.

Plane was a short-haul Embraer jet

The aircraft involved was a short-haul Embraer jet used for KLM's Cityhopper service, taking passengers to nearby major cities, according to Dutch public broadcaster Nederlandse Omroep Stichting (NOS).

The aircraft was made by Brazilian manufacturer Embraer and can accommodate 88 to 132 passengers, NOS reported. A photo shared by NOS shows the plane surrounded by fire trucks and ambulances near a departure terminal.

Other passenger jet engine deaths have occurred in recent years, including in January when a 30-year-old man climbed into a plane engine at Salt Lake City International Airport.

Last June, a San Antonio International Airport employee died after being "ingested" into an engine. And in December 2022 an airline worker died after being "sucked into the engine" of a plane at Montgomery Regional Airport in Alabama.

