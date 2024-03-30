Person killed in hit-and-run collision in Fresno. CHP said the driver fled on foot

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened overnight on Saturday.

The incident happened just after 1 a.m. when a 2015 Land Rover was going southbound 41 to westbound 180 at an unknown speed and failed to negotiate the curb and went off the roadway, CHP said.

The vehicle traveled up the roadway and struck a person who was in the encampment, CHP said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. CHP said the driver fled on foot.

CHP added that it was raining at the time of the collision.