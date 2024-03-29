Person killed in head-on collision on the 395 Freeway in San Bernardino County

A person died following a head-on collision on a remote stretch of the 395 Freeway in San Bernardino County early Friday, authorities said.

The collision involved a Honda Pilot and an Audi A4 and was first reported about 5:10 a.m. on the freeway just north of Fremont Peak Road, about 17 miles north of Kramer Junction, California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department logs show.

One person was trapped inside a vehicle and declared dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Lane closures issued as a result of the crash were lifted about 7 a.m.

No further details were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Barstow-area office at (760) 255-5900.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: 395 Freeway crash results in fatality