Person killed in Fayetteville police pursuit

The occupant of a what police say was a stolen vehicle was killed Thursday morning when it wrecked during a police pursuit, a news release said.

The incident began around 12:30 a.m., according to the Fayetteville Police Department, when officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the city. When officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the suspect vehicle fled, and officers pursued it, police said.

The release said that the officers lost sight of the vehicle when it turned from Elk Road onto U.S. 301 South. Police located the vehicle after it crashed into another vehicle.

One person was ejected from the suspect vehicle and the driver of that vehicle was arrested after attempting to run away, according to the release.

The names of the individuals involved were withheld and police did not say if the people in the other vehicle were injured.

WRAL reported that the victim was 16 years old.

