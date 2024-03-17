Person killed in crashes with pickup truck and minivan, South Carolina cops say

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night in a crash that involved a pickup truck and SUV, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 8:50 p.m. in Kershaw County, said Master Trooper William Bennett.

A person was walking on White Pond Road in the Elgin area, according to Bennett. Near the intersection with Haigs Creek Drive, not far from Exit 87 on Interstate 20, the pedestrian was hit by a 2013 Ford pickup that was driving south on White Pond Road, Bennett said.

The pedestrian was then hit by a 2019 Honda minivan that was driving north on White Pond Road, according to Bennett.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Bennett said.

The Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

Bennett said there were two people in the pickup and four more in the minivan, and none of them were hurt. No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if any of the occupants in the vehicles involved in the crashes were wearing seat belts, but the collisions continue to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Wednesday, 157 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least one person has died in a Kershaw County crash in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 11 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.