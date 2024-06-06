Person killed in crash on 15 Freeway near Yermo

A person was killed in a collision involving a pickup truck and at least one big rig on the 15 Freeway near Yermo on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The crash was first reported at 5:47 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the freeway, just east of the unincorporated county community of Yermo, according to California Highway Patrol logs.

One person was found suffering from major injuries with weak life signs inside a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, logs show.

The southbound 15 Freeway, just east of Yermo, as pictured in a Google Street View image.

Paramedics ultimately pronounced the victim dead at the scene at 6:14 p.m.

Officials also reported two big rigs stopped at the crash site. Both appeared damaged, one witness reported via social media.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, can reach the CHP's Barstow Office at (760) 255-5900.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Person killed in crash on 15 Freeway near Yermo