Person of interest sought in Graham St. fatal shooting

The Las Cruces Police Department is searching for a person of interest in the Feb. 15 fatal shooting that occurred at a home on Graham Street.

Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County is offering a $1,000 reward for information that helps identify the person, who arrived at the home on the 900 block of Graham Street around 4 a.m. on Feb. 15 as the passenger in a dark blue Cadillac, that was driven by 29-year-old Jose "Joey" Antonio Juarez III.

Police didn't initially name the victim, but Juarez and the person of interest got into an altercation with a 34-year-old man at the home. According to police, during the altercation at least one round was fired, striking Juarez, who succumbed to his injuries on scene.

The passenger, the person of interest, fled from the scene on foot. A surveillance camera captured images of him. Since they arrived at the home together, police believe that Juarez and the person of interest were friends.

Investigators were initially dispatched to Mountain View Regional Medical Center where a 34-year-old man arrived with at least one gunshot wound. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information that can help identify the person of interest is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County. Crime Stoppers allows tips to be provided anonymously.

Anyone with information that can help in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS."

