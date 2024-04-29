Person of interest who fired over 20 shots in Jefferson Twp neighborhood identified

The person of interest accused of firing multiple rounds in a Jefferson Township neighborhood Sunday afternoon has been identified.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell is asking questions with investigators about what led up to this weekend's shooting.

The sheriff’s office identified the person of interest Monday as 23-year-old Alexander Edwards IV.

Around 1:30 p.m. deputies were called to the 100 block of Colgate Avenue for reports of shots fired, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies arrived they were told a sedan stopped in front of a home on Colgate Avenue.

The man then allegedly got out of his car with a “rifle style weapon” and fired shots in a northerly direction before driving away, deputies said.

Deputies found that a house in the first block of Colgate Avenue had been hit by a bullet, but no one inside was hurt.

Investigators found over 20 shell casings in the area.

Deputies said a possible “vehicle of interest” was located in the 3700 block of Evansville Avenue, where our News Center 7 crews spotted a large police presence.

Anyone with information or who knows where Edwards is can contact the Regional Dispatch Center at 937-225- 4357(HELP).

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story.