Person of interest in custody following shooting that killed one in Independence

A man died following a shooting early Monday in Independence.

Officers responded just after midnight to the area of West South and South Woodland avenues, where they found a man who had been shot, according to Officer Kelley Rupert, a spokesperson for the Independence Police Department.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took an adult person of interest into custody, Rupert said. The homicide remains under investigation.

The killing was the seventh homicide in Independence this year, according to data tracked by The Star. There had been three killings at this time last year.