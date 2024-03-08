Person of interest charged, arrested in deadly shooting of teen in Harrison Twp.

Mar. 8—A man previously identified as a person of interest in a November shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in Harrison Twp. has been charged and arrested.

Tommy Moreland, 29, was arrested Thursday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court after he showed up for an unrelated case, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Moreland was charged on March 1 in Vandalia Municipal Court with two counts each of murder and tampering with evidence, three counts of felonious assault and one count each of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper handling of firearms.

He's accused of shooting and killing Heaven Washington.

Deputies responded to the area of Philadelphia Drive and Turner Road around 7 a.m. Nov. 17 on a report of a shooting. When they arrived they found multiple casings in the road, according to the sheriff's office.

They also learned a vehicle arrived at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot victim. Washington was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver of the vehicle also was injured during the shooting, according to court records.

The sheriff's office previously said Washington was not believed to be the target of the shooting, but a tragic casualty.

"This heartbreaking incident serves as a stark reminder of how an ongoing street grudge can escalate to a fatal encounter, tragically taking the life of an innocent little girl on her way to school for a field trip," said Sheriff Rob Streck. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Heaven Washington during this difficult time."

Moreland's cellphone records placed him at the scene at the time of the shooting, according to court records.

"This investigation uncovered photo, video and communication evidence of longstanding and ongoing violence and threats of violence between Moreland and parties associated with the victim vehicle," an affidavit read.

Investigators identified a Toyota RAV-4 as the suspect vehicle and found it near the Englewood Meijer. The SUV reportedly fled while detectives in unmarked vehicles were surveilling it, resulting in a pursuit.

The RAV-4 ran red lights while going 70 mph and nearly hit other vehicles, according to court records. The SUV allegedly took Interstate 70 West into New Lebanon and Farmersville. The vehicle averaged a speed of 109.8 mph while on the highway, according to an affidavit. Deputies found the vehicle abandoned in a field on Havermale Road.

Investigators say they identified Moreland as the driver of the SUV using video surveillance. In December, Moreland was indicted for failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer in connection to the chase.

He has a scheduling conference set for March 20 in common pleas court for the pursuit. A hearing date has not been set as of Friday morning for the murder investigation.