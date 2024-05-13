Person injured after a shooting incident near West Barnes Ave.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– The Lansing Police Department is investigating an incident that led to a shooting on the 200 block of West Barnes Ave. around 8 p.m. yesterday.

Police say they responded to a shots fired complaint and when crews arrived at the scene, there was one gunshot victim. He was taken to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-treating injuries.

Officials say they do not have a suspect yet, but they believe there is no threat to the public.

This is an open investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.