Person injured after being struck by vehicle in Franklin County hit and run

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are looking for a driver who hit and injured a person in Franklin County in February.

Washington Township Police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that a pedestrian-involved hit and run happened in the area of the 13600 block of Harbaugh Church Rd. on Feb. 28 at 6:40 p.m.

The person was walking along the road when a driver hit their left arm with the vehicle’s right-side mirror, police said. The person suffered a broken bone from being hit and sought medical attention.

It is currently unknown the make and model of the vehicle, but police stated that it was a darker colored sedan with “weathered” headlights and the striking mirror would have damage.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact police at 717-762-1447.

