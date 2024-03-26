Person hurt in Munhall shooting

A person was shot in Munhall on Monday night, Allegheny County police said.

Emergency crews were called to the 3900 block of Main Street at 10:53 p.m.

Once on scene, first responders found a 30-year-old victim who was shot once in the leg.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

