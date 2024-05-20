Person hurt after moped gets wedged in SUV wheel well in Gaithersburg

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Medics checked someone Monday morning after a moped and SUV collided in Gaithersburg.

Pete Piringers, spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, posted about the incident at Park Avenue and Lee Street, and included pictures from the scene of the crash.

The pictures showed the moped’s front tire wedged in the wheel well of the SUV’s front driver’s side.

Person critically hurt in Silver Spring crash

The post said that medics were evaluating one person whose injuries weren’t considered life-threatening.

