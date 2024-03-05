Person hurt in crash outside Acrisure Stadium

A person was hurt in a crash near Acrisure Stadium Tuesday afternoon.

Allegheny County dispatchers tell Channel 11 that two vehicles crashed on Art Rooney Avenue near its intersection with West General Robinson Street.

A Channel 11 photographer saw a car on its side and first responders working to remove someone from inside. Witnesses tell us the car was hit by a pick up truck and rolled.

Dispatchers say one person was taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story that Channel 11 will update as we learn more.

