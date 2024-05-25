Person hurt in Butler County motorcycle crash flown to hospital

A person was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Butler County Saturday morning.

According to Butler County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 10 a.m. on Dinnerbell Road near the intersection with Anderson Road in Penn Township.

A dispatcher told Channel 11 that the person was taken from the crash scene by ambulance to the LifeFlight base at the Pittsburgh-Butler Regional Airport and then flown to a hospital.

The motorcyclist’s current condition is not known.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Boy dead, another hurt after being hit by vehicle while biking home from local candy store Influencer Jasmine Yong says 2-year-old son drowned in pool while she, husband were napping Pennsylvania man comes home after being detained in Turks and Caicos over ammunition law VIDEO: Boating safety tips ahead of Memorial Day weekend DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts