Person hospitalized after brazen daylight shooting in Boston’s Seaport, police say

Authorities are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard just before 11:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police are actively searching for a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

