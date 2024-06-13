Person hospitalized after brazen daylight shooting in Boston’s Seaport, police say

Authorities are investigating a brazen daytime shooting in Boston’s Seaport neighborhood on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of 200 Pier 4 Boulevard just before 11:45 a.m. found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston Police.

Here’s video of the scene at Northern Ave & Pier 4 Blvd. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lvJlhTC8gA — Joanna Bouras (@JoannaBouras) June 13, 2024

The victim was transported to an area hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have been made and police are actively searching for a suspect.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

