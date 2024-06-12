Person hospitalized after being hit by car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood

A person was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a car in Boston’s Fenway neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

Boston police say the individual was hit at the intersection of Boylston Street and Park Drive around 4:05 p.m.

The pedestrian was were rushed to a nearby hospital to be treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and was issued a citation for speeding, Massachusetts State Police said.

A Bluebike could still be seen under the front of the blue sedan around half an hour after the collision.

An Investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

