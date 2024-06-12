Person hospitalized after an argument led to a shooting at Azle home, police say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that Azle police say stemmed from an argument on Tuesday, according to a news release.

At 12 p.m. Tuesday, Azle police received a 911 call reporting a shooting in the 100 block of Richard Lane. The caller reported that he had been shot in the chest by a family member.

Officers responded to the scene and located both the victim and a suspect outside of a home.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

Azle Fire Department medics transported the victim to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The investigation determined this was an isolated incident and there was no immediate threat to the public, police say. The shooting happened at the home following an argument between the suspect and the victim.

Other family members, including a small child, were also at the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.