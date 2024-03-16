UPDATE: 1 dead after being hit by train; roadway shutdown in area
UPDATE:
One person is dead after being hit by a train in Carlisle, Carlise Fire Chief Jeremy Lane confirmed.
The railroad crossing at Martz-Paulin Road will be blocked until around 7:30 p.m. as CSX continues its investigation.
INITIAL REPORT:
A person was hit by a train in Carlisle Saturday afternoon.
Around 3:15 p.m. Carlisle Fire Department was called to the railroad crossing near Beachler Road for reports of a person struck by a CSX train, according to Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane.
Lane said the following railroad crossings will be blocked as the Ohio State Highway Patrol and train officials investigate the crash:
Martz-Paulin Road
The train is a 10,000-foot-long CSX train.
OSP dispatchers could not provide details at this time about injuries or how long the roadways are expected to be shut down.
