UPDATE: 1 dead after being hit by train; roadway shutdown in area

UPDATE:

One person is dead after being hit by a train in Carlisle, Carlise Fire Chief Jeremy Lane confirmed.

The railroad crossing at Martz-Paulin Road will be blocked until around 7:30 p.m. as CSX continues its investigation.

INITIAL REPORT:

A person was hit by a train in Carlisle Saturday afternoon.

Around 3:15 p.m. Carlisle Fire Department was called to the railroad crossing near Beachler Road for reports of a person struck by a CSX train, according to Carlisle Fire Chief Jeremy Lane.

Lane said the following railroad crossings will be blocked as the Ohio State Highway Patrol and train officials investigate the crash:

Martz-Paulin Road

The train is a 10,000-foot-long CSX train.

OSP dispatchers could not provide details at this time about injuries or how long the roadways are expected to be shut down.

