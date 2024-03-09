Person hit by car at UD Arena minutes before game

A person was hit by a car at the University of Dayton Arena Friday night.

Around 6:45 p.m. Dayton police officers were called to the UD Arena for a person hit by a car, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

This was minutes before the Dayton Flyers were set to take on the VCU Rams at 7 p.m.

A Dayton police sergeant on the scene confirmed the person injured was a worker and their injuries were non-life-threatening.

They were taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.