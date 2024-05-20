Person hit by car, road closed in South Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A portion of State Route 23 was closed Sunday night after reports of a pedestrian being hit by a car, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The accident happened at approximately 9:11 p.m. on SR-23 just south of the Interstate 270 exit.

There is no word on the condition of the person hit by the vehicle or what led to the person being in the roadway.

By 10:40 p.m., the roadway had reopened.

