Person helped out of burning home in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Firefighters said people along Chestnut Street helped someone get out of a home that was on fire Monday night.

The Hagerstown Fire Department (HFD) said the Washington County Emergency Communications Center started receiving calls about the house fire in the 700 block of Chestnut St. in the city’s south end around 11:20 p.m. Reports were that people were trapped inside the home.

When crews arrived, they saw flames coming from a number of windows on the second floor.

One person was able to get out of the home on his/her own. People who were there, seeing what was happening, helped a seond person get out of the house. Medics took both people who’d been in the home to the hopsital.

Crews worked to control the fire and said they would remain there throughout the night. They said there would be a presence at the home throught the day Tuesday while the Hagerstown City Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the fire.

