Person with gunshot wound dies, Kewanee Police ask for public’s help

Kewanee Police seek help from the public after they found a person with a gunshot wound Sunday night, according to a news release.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Kewanee Police responded to a report in the 100 block of Houle Avenue about a male lying in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

Officers found him and promptly initiated life-saving measures until paramedics from the Kewanee Fire Department arrived. Despite their efforts, the person – whose identity has not been released – was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel, according to the news release.

Kewanee Police is receiving assistance from various law enforcement agencies, resulting in a heightened police presence in the vicinity. “We kindly urge the public to steer clear of the area to facilitate the ongoing investigation,” the release says.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Kewanee Police at 309-853-1911.

