No gun found at Proctor High School, police say after reports

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that police responded to Proctor High School after a report of a person with a gun inside the building Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the school, at 131 9th Av. in Proctor, which is near Duluth.

The item a witness feared was a gun turned out not to be, though they declined to say what it was, said Ramsey and Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis. Dispatchers received a number of calls about the gun, and Ramsey and Gaidis said they were talking to a minor.

Law enforcement was there from Hermantown, Duluth, St. Louis County and University of Minnesota Duluth polic.e

