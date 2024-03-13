No gun found at Proctor High School, police say after reports

Jana Hollingsworth, Star Tribune
·1 min read

St. Louis County Sheriff Gordon Ramsay has confirmed that police responded to Proctor High School after a report of a person with a gun inside the building Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported about 5 p.m. at the school, at 131 9th Av. in Proctor, which is near Duluth.

The item a witness feared was a gun turned out not to be, though they declined to say what it was, said Ramsey and Proctor Police Chief Kent Gaidis. Dispatchers received a number of calls about the gun, and Ramsey and Gaidis said they were talking to a minor.

A large police presence surrounded the school, which is next to a middle school, with mutual aid from nearby Hermantown, Duluth, University of Minnesota Duluth Police and the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.