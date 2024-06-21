Person found shot near East Lake MARTA station
Atlanta police are on the scene of a shooting near a MARTA station on Friday afternoon.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting near the East Lake MARTA station on College Avenue.
Police said the victim is expected to survive.
Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News At 4:00 p.m.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
MARTA police told Channel 2 Action News that it is assisting with the investigation.
There are several businesses in the area of the shooting.
TRENDING STORIES:
14-year-old turns himself in after late night shooting in Atlanta apartment
Vacationers beware: ‘Extremely dangerous’ pests spotted off GA coast, officials warn
This Georgia city is one of the best-run in the country, new study shows
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: