Person found shot near I-15, Lake Mead, Nevada State Police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police said a person was found with a gunshot wound after reports of a shooting Tuesday night.

On April 2, 2024, at around 9 p.m., Nevada State Police officers responded to a report of a shooting near I-15 and Lake Mead Boulevard.

Officers found one person with a gunshot wound. Medical personnel took that person to a local hospital and was reported to be in a stable condition.

During the investigation, I-15 north from the interchange to Speedway Boulevard was closed for a period of time, police said. Lanes were all reopened by Wednesday.

Police said there is no identified threat to public safety.

NSP said this incident was an active investigation. No further details were given.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Nevada State Police, Investigation Division 702-668-3260.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.