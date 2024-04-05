Person found dead in vacant East Baltimore rowhouse fire Thursday night

A person found unconscious in an East Baltimore rowhouse fire Thursday night was declared dead at the scene.

Firefighters entered a vacant brick rowhouse in the 500 block of North Clinton Street in the Ellwood Park/Monument neighborhood to extinguish the fire on the first and second floors and found the victim inside, Baltimore Police said.

Police said they believe the victim died due to injuries suffered in the fire and that there were no additional injuries.

The fire was contained to one rowhouse, police said.

The fire and police departments are investigating the cause.