Person found dead in Shawnee neighborhood Sunday

SHAWNEE, Okla. (KFOR) – A person was found dead in the backyard of a Shawnee home Sunday afternoon, the cause is unknown for now.

Shawnee Police told KFOR that they wouldn’t officially call it a homicide until after the Medical Examiner finishes their report.

The body was found in the backyard of a home near 400 North Pottenger Avenue near the intersection of Highland.

The area was blocked off for a couple of hours while the investigation began but the scene was cleared around 6 p.m.

The identity also won’t be released until the next of kin has been contacted.

