Person found dead in Sacramento hoarded-home fire

(FOX40.COM) — One person was found dead in a two-story house fire on Saturday morning, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Firefighters said they responded to the fire on Thistledown Road around 6:20 a.m. A video shows several members of Metro Fire and first responder personnel at the scene of the incident. The fire was moderate in size and among hoarder conditions.

The identity of the deceased person has not been released.

