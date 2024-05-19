Person found dead inside Clarksville home, police investigating as homicide

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A homicide investigation is underway following the discovery of a body inside a Clarksville home Saturday night.

The Clarksville Police Department said it responded to an ambulance call in the 900 block of Tiny Town Road shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 18.

According to authorities, there was a dead female inside the residence, so members of the department’s Special Operations Homicide Unit responded to the scene.

In a statement released at 2:09 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, officials initially described the case as a “death investigation,” but just after 6 p.m., they announced the incident had been ruled a homicide.

Police said they will not release the victim’s name until they can verify her next of kin has been notified. No additional details have been shared about this ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about or video footage of this incident, you are asked to contact Detective Hofinga at 931-648-0656, ext. 5684. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline at 931-645-8477, or submit a tip online.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

