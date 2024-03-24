Person found dead at house fire: Regina Fire Department

Regina Fire Department said an occupant was found dead in a home they responded to for a house fire. (X/Regina Fire Department - image credit)

One person was found dead by firefighters at a house fire early Sunday, according to the Regina Fire Department.

At about 2:00 a.m. CST on Sunday Regina fire said crews responded to house fire, and say heavy smoke and fire was visible on the main floor when they arrived at the scene, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The fire department said it was called to a home on the 2500 block of Elliot Street — located near Miller Comprehensive High School.

During the search of the home the fire department said they found a "deceased occupant", and an investigation by Regina fire and the coroner is underway.