Person found dead in New Hampshire house fire didn’t die of fire-related causes, officials say

A person found dead while firefighters were battling a house fire in New Hampshire this week did not die of fire-related causes, police and fire officials said Thursday.

The victim has not been identified. Autopsy results with the cause and manner of death were also not released.

At around 1:13 a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a report of a fire at 77 Sewell Hoyt Road, New Hampshire State Fire Marshal Sean Toomey said in a statement.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire throughout the single-family home, and learned that a resident may still have been inside.

While fighting the fire, firefighters found one person dead at the home, Toomey said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing by Toomey’s office and by members of Weare Police and Fire departments.

Weare is a small town northwest of Manchester. The town’s population was 9,092 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

