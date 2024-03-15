Person found dead day after Sarasota shooting, no other injuries reporter, deputies say

One dead body has been found the day after a Thursday night shooting in Sarasota.

Sarasota County Sheriff’s officials responded to the 2400 block of 23 Street to investigate several shots that were fired. Through an initial investigation, they found that a TV was struck by a bullet, but no injuries were reported.

The Sheriff’s K-9 Unit searched the area following the shooting, but no suspects or victims were found. Several people were described to be fleeing the area around the time shots were heard, witnesses told deputies. A red four-door sedan was seen leaving the area at the same time.

Local hospitals were checked for gunshot victims, but none were located. Deputies later learned a dead body that was found near the area of the shooting at 8:11 a.m. Friday.

Investigators are continuing to investigate the shooting, but there’s no threat to the public at this time.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Person found dead day after Sarasota shooting, deputies say