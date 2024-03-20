Person found dead in CT river ID’d as missing Vernon man

A person found dead in a river in Manchester on Monday has been identified as a Vernon man who had been missing for more than a month.

The Manchester Police Department identified the man as 40-year-old Justin Shvetz.

“The Manchester Police Department and Vernon Police Department send our deepest condolences to Justin Shvetz’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Manchester police Lt. Nick Reinert said in a statement.

According to police, Shvetz was reported missing on Feb. 11 and a Silver Alert had been issued following his disappearance. Vernon police entered his name into a national database for missing persons and had been working with his family to find him, police said.

Shvetz was pulled from the Hockanum River on Monday with the assistance of Manchester Fire and Rescue after first responders were called to the area of the river near Hilliard Street and New State Road just before 3:30 p.m. on the report of a body in the water.

An autopsy was performed on Shvetz, though his cause of death has not been determined, according to police.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is waiting for further test results but reported no signs of physical injury or trauma,” Reinert said.