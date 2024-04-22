Person flown to hospital after shooting in Fayette County
A person was hurt in a shooting in Menallen Township on Monday afternoon.
First responders were called to Main Street, near Mill Street around 4:10 p.m.
The victim was flown to a hospital in Morgantown.
Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation.
