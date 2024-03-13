Person fatally shot outside a North Carolina 7-Eleven, police say

A person was fatally shot outside a 7-Eleven near the Cabarrus-Mecklenburg county line Wednesday morning, Concord police said.

Yellow crime scene tape blocked an area just beyond the gas pumps of the 7-Eleven, photos posted by news outlets on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed.

The 7-Eleven is at 11065 Ellenwood Road, Concord spokeswoman Lindsay Manson told The Charlotte Observer. The address is listed as being in Huntersville but is in the city of Concord limits, she said.

Police released no details by noon Wednesday of what they believe happened, but Manson said in an email: “There is no threat to the public – all parties that were involved have been identified and are accounted for.”

Shell casings were visible throughout the 7-Eleven parking lot, and witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots, Observer news partner WSOC reported.

