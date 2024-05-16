Person drowns in Escambia County: public safety official

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County public safety official has confirmed a person drowned Wednesday afternoon.

The official said the drowning occurred near North Galvez Court.

DROWNING LOCATION:

“The call came in approximately around 4:20 p.m. The nature of the call was a drowned victim,” the spokesperson said.

“Our first responders made access into the water and performed life-saving measures. unfortunately, the patient was unable to be resuscitated and it was a fatality.”

This is a developing story. News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

