Person dies after Ithaca electric bike crash

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — A bicyclist died after crashing their electric bike into a tree in Ithaca on Monday.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Hudson Street at about 10:52 a.m. on June 24 to do a welfare check on a person who was lying on the ground. After arriving, the officers found a person who crashed their electric bike into a nearby tree after losing control.

The first officer who responded to the scene immediately gave basic trauma care to the crash victim until Bangs Ambulance arrived. The ambulance took the victim to Cayuga Medical Center to be stabilized before being transported to a regional trauma center.

The bicyclist died at Cayuga Medical Center as a result of their injuries. Police have not released the name of the person at this time and won’t do so until the next of kin has been notified.

Police determined through a preliminary investigation that no other people or vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has any information that could help police with this investigation is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the methods listed below:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

