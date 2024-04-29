Person dies from injuries in EF-3 tornado outbreak in March; Death toll climbs to 4

A person who was injured after an EF-3 tornado tore through Winchester, Indiana last month has died, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said in a statement Monday morning that one of the victims of the tornado died with injuries they sustained from the tornado listed as a contributing factor to the death. Their identity has not been released at this time.

This was part of a storm system that also unleashed tornadoes that damaged homes and businesses in Ohio, especially in Logan County.

An EF-3 tornado also touched down in Logan County, killing Marilyn Snapp, 81, Darla Doty (Darla Williams), 70, and Neal A. Longfellow, 69.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, 38 people were hurt, 47 buildings were destroyed, 56 suffered major damage, and 60 buildings had minor damage.

The sheriff’s office said over 575 volunteers checked in to help people rebuild.

