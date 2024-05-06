Person dies after falling from the stands at Ohio State University commencement ceremony

A person fell from the stands at Ohio Stadium and died May 5 during Ohio State University's commencement ceremony, school officials said.

The person has not been identified, and the school had no additional details, university officials said in a statement to NBC News.

The ceremony, which ran from noon to 3 p.m. local time, was not interrupted by the incident, a university spokesperson told NBC affiliate WCMH. Some people leaving the ceremony encountered police tape and first responders at the scene of the incident, according to WCMH.

The proceedings, which featured social entrepreneur and Ohio State alumnus Chris Pan as the speaker, took place at the stadium of Ohio State's football team, which has a capacity of 102,780. It's not clear how many people were in attendance at the graduation ceremony.

An investigation is underway after police and first responders came to the scene following the fall. A call was sent to first responders at around 12:30 p.m., according to The Columbus Dispatch.

The university has made counseling and other support resources available to anyone affected by the incident.

