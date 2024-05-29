Person dies after becoming trapped in KLM jet engine at Amsterdam airport

May 29 (UPI) -- An unidentified person died after becoming trapped inside a jet engine of a KLM flight Wednesday afternoon at the Amsterdam Airport Shiphol.

"A fatal incident took place at Schiphol today during which a person ended up in a running aircraft engine," KLM Royal Dutch Airlines officials said in an online statement. "Sadly, this person has died."

KLM officials said Flight KL1341 was preparing to depart for Billund, Denmark, when the deadly incident occurred on the ground.

"We are taking care of the passengers and employees who witnessed the incident," KLM said.

The incident is under investigation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee.

The investigative agency said all passengers and KLM employees have disembarked from the aircraft and are receiving care.

The deceased is unidentified, and investigators don't know if the incident was an accident or a suicide.

The aircraft was an Embraer jet used to make relatively short flights by KLM's Cityhopper air service that flies to different locations in Europe.

Amsterdam's Schiphol airport is one of Europe's busiest hubs and is where rapper Nicki Minaj was detained and fined for soft drug possession Saturday.