Person Dies At Amsterdam Airport After Falling Into Plane Engine

A person has died after falling into the engine of a KLM aircraft at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, prompting a major investigation. The incident occurred as the plane was reversing, with passengers and crew witnessing the tragedy. It is unclear if the person was a passenger or an employee. Emergency services responded quickly, and counseling is being offered to those affected. The Dutch Safety Board and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee are investigating the incident. KLM and the infrastructure minister expressed condolences to the victim’s family and witnesses. "This afternoon a terrible incident took place at Schiphol in which one person died. Our thoughts go out to the loved ones of the deceased and all people who witnessed the accident. An investigation into the circumstances is currently under way," said Chief Executive of KLM Marjan Rintel in a statement.

