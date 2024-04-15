Person detained, 1 injured in shooting at Dunkin’ in Lauderdale Lakes

One person has been detained for questioning after a shooting Monday in Lauderdale Lakes, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies were called to the 3900 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard about 8:30 a.m. and found one person who had been shot. Paramedics took the person to a hospital. The Sheriff’s Office did not provide the person’s condition.

Deputies were seen outside of the Dunkin’ at 3960 W. Oakland Park Blvd., where reports say the shooting occurred.

WPLG-Ch. 10 reported that a Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said the alleged shooter is a Dunkin’ employee who fled after the shooting. The spokesperson told WSVN-Ch. 7 that the shooting happened outside the store in the drive-thru area.

The Sheriff’s Office did not respond to a question about whether the alleged shooter was an employee or if the person who was shot was also an employee or a customer.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office said one person was detained.

Additional information has not been released.

