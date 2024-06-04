Person dead after stabbing in North County

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — A person was stabbed to death on Monday in Escondido, authorities said.

The stabbing was reported to police around 7:54 p.m. in the 2700 block of Wanek Road, the Escondido Police Department confirmed to FOX 5/KUSI.

The victim, whose age was not released, was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Authorities do not have any information on a suspect at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

