Person dead after shooting in East Stuart; police investigating

STUART — Stuart Police on Monday are investigating a fatal shooting in the East Stuart community.

Police at 11:44 a.m. Monday went to an address in the 800 block of East Spruce Avenue regarding a report of a person who had been shot.

Officers found a man with at least one gunshot wound, who died after being flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, police stated.

Stuart Police investigate at an address in the 800 block of East Spruce Avenue in East Stuart regarding a report made at 11:44 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2024, of a person who had been shot.

Police did not publicly identify the person, noting his family members had not been notified. They described him only as a “male.”

The shooting appeared to occur not far from the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center in East Stuart. Just before 4:30 p.m. Monday yellow tape blocked off the area as a couple of police vehicles were parked nearby.

“Currently, Stuart police detectives are investigating at the crime scene and a second location,” police stated. “The investigation is very active and ongoing….”

Police reported the Martin County Courthouse was placed in a “lockdown.”

Lt. David Duran, police spokesperson, did not immediately respond to attempts to reach him Monday afternoon.

Will Greenlee is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow Will on X @OffTheBeatTweet or reach him by phone at 772-267-7926. E-mail him at will.greenlee@tcpalm.com.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Police investigate fatal shooting in East Stuart area