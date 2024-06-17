Person dead after police chase ends with crash in Cobb County

One person has died after a police chase in Cobb County overnight.

Cobb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a car crashed near Frey Road and Abington Walk.

A Channel 2 Action News photographer saw a large police presence in this area, shortly after midnight.

Police said a suspect had been in a “brief pursuit” before the crash. One person inside the suspect’s car died.

Police did not release details of what led up to the chase. They have also not said if the person who died was the suspect or someone else inside the car.

Officers are continuing to investigate this incident.

