Person in custody after woman was choked, raped on Bronx street: sources

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A person of interest was in police custody on Saturday, days after a woman was choked with a belt and raped on a Bronx street, police sources told PIX11 News.

Police previously identified a suspect, Kashaan Parks, 39, in the May 1 attack near 152nd Street and Third Avenue. It was not immediately clear whether Parks was the person in police custody on Saturday.

The 45-year-old woman was walking down the street when a suspect came up from behind and looped the belt around her neck, a viral video shows. The man, who covered his face with a white towel, then used the belt to pull the passed-out woman several feet along the sidewalk and into the street between two parked cars, the video shows. Police said the suspect then raped her.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

