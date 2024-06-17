Person critically hurt in crash involving car and bicycle, Conway police say

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was critically injured Sunday night in a crash involving a car and bicycle, according to a Conway police spokesperson.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of Highway 501 and University Drive.

No additional details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

