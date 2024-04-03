Person in critical condition after Gulfstream Park shooting, Hallandale Beach cops say

A person was taken to the hospital in critical condition Wednesday morning following a shooting near a bowling alley at Hallandale Beach’s Gulfstream Park shopping mall, according to police.

After the shooting at The Village at Gulfstream Park, 901 South Federal Highway, the person was transported to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, Hallandale Beach police spokeswoman Officer Megan Jones said in a statement.

Police said nobody else was injured in the shooting outside Strike 10 Bowling.

The Hallandale Beach is currently investigating an incident of a shooting in the area of Strike 10. We have determined this to be an isolated incident. One victim has been transported to Aventura Hospital in critical condition. It’s an active investigation and updates to follow. — Hallandale Beach PD (@HallandaleBchPD) April 3, 2024

According to 7News, two cars were towed from the crime scene.

The time of the shooting was not immediately known, nor was it known whether someone had been arrested.

This story is developing and will be updated.